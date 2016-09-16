B.B. King Discusses Scales: Warming Up with the King

We recently stumbled upon a seriously cool lesson video with the late B.B. King that we had to share. It’s not often that a blues master like King sits down to discuss his technique, so grab your guitar and pull up a chair. In this clip, King discusses how he practices scales and shows off the scales he used for soloing.

"I seem to hear things every time—I know it sounds weird—every time I do it, I hear something that I didn't hear before," says King of his chromatic-scale runs.

If you enjoy this, be sure to check out Andy Aledort's "B.B. King's 10 Greatest Guitar Moments."