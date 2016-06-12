Andy McKee Premieres "Art of Motion" Performance and Lesson Video

Andy McKee recently stopped by the Guitar World studio to play "Art of Motion," a track from his new live album, Live Book.

You can check out his performance and lesson below.

Live Book was recorded live in December 2015 at The Melting Point in Athens, Georgia; the Red Clay Music Foundry in Duluth, Georgia; and Workplay in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’ve always wanted to do a live album," McKee says. "For quite a few years, I’ve felt it’s something that has been missing from my collection of releases."

For more information on McKee, visit andymckee.com.