“If you’re new to funk guitar playing, these ideas will help you get you into the groove”: Learn 10 funk guitar riffs inspired by James Brown, Prince and Vulfpeck

Pickup Music’s LA-based session ace Jamey Arent is your host for a lesson that’s not only a great introduction to the fundamentals of funk guitar, but could be the inspiration you need to take your funk chops to the next level

Jamey Arent plays a Heritage LP-style single-cut on a leather couch, surrounded by house plants.
(Image credit: Pickup Music)

Things are about to get funky! We’ve got a brand new bag of riffs for you to learn, courtesy of Pickup Music. These 10 rhythm riffs showcase funk guitar styles from across the ages. Whether you’re into the classics like James Brown and Michael Jackson or the more contemporary funksters like Vulfpeck, you’ll find plenty of inspiration here.

If you’re new to funk guitar playing, here’s a handful of helpful ideas to get you into the groove. First up, aim to stay in the pocket – nothing is more important than keeping your timing tight. Second, serve the music – funk isn’t about showcasing your shred skills. Next, find your space in the groove – try to find what’s missing and fill that gap. Finally, you want solid staccato – get good muting with both hands for complete string control.

Funk Chords
Jamey Arent