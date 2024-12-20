“These techniques are very effective for giving your lines a slippery, rubber band-like sound”: Steve Vai and Guthrie Govan love these long-slide glissando techniques – here’s how you can bring them into your playing

Tuition
By
( )
published

In his latest column, Andy Wood taps into what he learned from Steve Vai, Guthrie Govan and Eric Johnson and applied to the melodies on his new album, Charisma

Andy Wood
(Image credit: Courtesy of Andy Wood)

I’m a big fan of Steve Vai and Guthrie Govan, both of whom are known for liberally employing legato articulations in their melody playing, such as slides, hammer-ons, pull-offs, bends and glissandos (long slides).

These techniques are very effective for giving your lines a slippery, rubber band-like sound. The chorus melody from the title track to my latest album, Charisma, offers a nice example of how I use these techniques to create see-saw-like melodic figures during this section.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andy Wood