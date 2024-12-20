“These techniques are very effective for giving your lines a slippery, rubber band-like sound”: Steve Vai and Guthrie Govan love these long-slide glissando techniques – here’s how you can bring them into your playing

I’m a big fan of Steve Vai and Guthrie Govan, both of whom are known for liberally employing legato articulations in their melody playing, such as slides, hammer-ons, pull-offs, bends and glissandos (long slides).

These techniques are very effective for giving your lines a slippery, rubber band-like sound. The chorus melody from the title track to my latest album, Charisma, offers a nice example of how I use these techniques to create see-saw-like melodic figures during this section.

Figure 1 illustrates the eight-bar chorus melody of Charisma. In every bar here, I play a melodic line up and down the G string, with combinations of slides, hammer-ons and pull-offs. As this recurring phrase serves as the centerpiece for the chorus melody, it's essential for it to be performed in this specific legato fashion.

(Image credit: Future)

The song is in the key of F, and the chorus section begins on the IV (four) chord, Bb, starting with the notes D and F, which are, respectively, the major 3rd and 5th of Bb. I then shift to legato phrasing via the slide from C down to A on the 2nd string, followed by the slide and pull-off down to G and F on the 3rd string.

I continue this phrasing approach through the G, C and A notes, all played on the G string and performed through the remainder of bar 1 through the first half of bar 2.

(Image credit: Future)

The impetus for this melody came from open-voiced triads, often referred to by guitarists as “Eric Johnson” triads, as illustrated in Figure 2. Each is played on the A, D and B strings, starting with Bb and followed by Gm, F, C/E and Bb/D.

Figure 3 indicates this initial melodic phrase, which kicks off in the pickup bar with a long slide from F up to Bb on the 5th string and then moves into the glissando-based chorus melody.

The melody is constructed of the four-and-a-half beat primary line, which is played four times and culminates each time with a different three-and-a-half-beat ending.

The first of these endings is played in bar 2 of Figure 1 and also illustrated in Figure 4. Here, a Gm(add9) arpeggio is built from the note stack G - D - A - Bb. Bar 2 of Figure 4 illustrates how I then move to a restatement of the primary melodic line.

(Image credit: Future)

The second ending is shown in bar 4 of Figure 1, beats 3 and 4, and zeroed-in on in Figure 5. Here, I slide up to D, on the G string’s 19th fret, which is followed by the notes G, A and D on the top two strings. I then move back down through the same notes.

The third ending is shown in Figure 1, bar 5, beats 3 and 4, and also in Figure 6. This can be analyzed as a fairly simple idea based on the F major hexatonic scale (F, G, A, Bb, C, D).

The fourth and final ending is shown in bar 8, beats 3 and 4, of FIGURE 1, and in Figure 7. Like Figure 6, this is another simple line, this one based on F major pentatonic (F, G, A, C, D).