In Deep Video Lesson: Grunge

Lesson 1 - "Rusty Cage" Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage" is played in drop-B tuning, which is standard tuning with the low E string tuned down to B (low to high, B A D G B E.) Here, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you how to play the two intertwining parts of the intro, as well as the verse part, which is a variation of the intro riff played an octave lower.

Lesson 2 - "Rusty Cage" Chorus In this video, Andy Aledort shows you the chorus of "Rusty Cage" along with a lead-in to the bridge section and the bridge itself. The latter two parts make use of some odd time signatures, a favorite tool of Soundgarden.

Lesson 3 - Soundgarden Here, Andy shows you some of Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil's favorite tunings and tricks. Soundgarden make extensive use of drop tunings, so all of the riffs here use either drop-B or drop-D (low to high, D A D G B E) tuning.

Lesson 4 - Alice in Chains Alice in Chains are another grunge band that made good use of dropped tunings, with Jerry Cantrell leaning heavily on drop-D tuning, tuned an extra half step down (a tuning Jerry picked up from Van Halen's "Unchained".) In the video, Andy will show you some Alice in Chains-sounding riffs in drop-D, along with a Cantrell-style solo ala "Them Bones".

Lesson 5 - Pearl Jam Pearl Jam also used drop-D tuning quite a bit. While they stick to drop-D in standard tuning, the example here, a meaty riff ala "Even Flow", keeps the tuning in drop-D tuned down an extra half step.

Lesson 6 - Nirvana Nirvana's Kurt Cobain liked to play in standard tuning tuned down a full step (low to high, D G C F A D). Andy starts out by showing you a lick, ala "Come As Your Are", that makes cool use of effects to give you "that swirly, underwater sound." The final riff, ala "Territorial Pissing", points out grunge's punk roots as it uses a lot of Ramones-style power chords.

