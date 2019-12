The guys in After the Burial were nice enough to send over this play-through video for their track "Berzerker" off their 2008 effort, Rareform.

In the video, guitarists Trent Hafdahl and Justin Lowe break down how to play the intro to the song, featuring split-camera views of both guitarists' parts played to a click.

After the Burial released their latest album, In Dreams, last year via Sumerian Records. You can check out more from After the Burial at their official Facebook page.