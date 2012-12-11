Exclusive Lesson Video: Dropkick Murphys — "The Boys Are Back"

In the exclusive lesson video below, James Lynch, Tim Brennan and Jeff DaRosa from Dropkick Murphys show you how to play "The Boys Are Back," the opening track from their new album, Signed and Sealed in Blood.

The album will be released January 8 on the band's own Born & Bred Records label.

The disc, which was produced by Ted Hutt, was recorded May through July of this year at Q Division Studios in Somerville, Massachusetts. Check out the complete track listing — and the lesson video, of course — below.

Keep up with Dropkick Murphys at their official website and Facebook page.

Signed and Sealed in Blood Track Listing: "The Boys Are Back" / "Prisoner's Song" / "Rose Tattoo" / "Burn" / "Jimmy Collin's Wake" / "The Season's Upon Us" / "The Battle Rages On" / "Don't Tear Us Apart" / "My Hero" / "Out on the Town" / "Out of Our Heads" / "End of the Night."