Exclusive Video: Emmure "Cross Over Attack" Guitar Demonstration

Queens, New York-based metal band Emmure recently shot a special guitar demonstration video for their new song, "Cross Over Attack." Who better to partner with them for the exclusive premiere than Guitar World?

In the video below, guitarists Jesse Ketive and Mike Mulholland show you just what they're doing on "Cross Over Attack," a ripping cut off the band's latest album, Slave to the Game (buy on iTunes).

Emmure are on the road as part of the inaugural Trespass America festival, along with Five Finger Death Punch, Killswitch Engage, Trivium, label-mates God Forbid and more. For full dates for this year's tour, head here.