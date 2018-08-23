Five Ways to Conquer Sweep Picking

Sweep picking is a technique you probably hear about all the time.

It’s certainly a widely used concept that many players have adapted to fit into their own playing styles, whether it’s the lightning fast video game-like sweeps or slower arpeggiated lines with a sheer focus on technical efficiency, sweep picking is a technique that’s here to stay.

Guitar instructor Robert Baker recently posted a lesson with 5 different ideas on how to conquer sweep picking and how to incorporate it into your own playing right away. He demonstrates key concepts that help to develop sweep picking chops, such as picking direction and breaking down arpeggios into multiple sections, in addition to other tips.

You can check out the video below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, visit his YouTube channel.