How to Play This Famous, Billy Gibbons-Esque Blues Turnaround

You know that moment in ZZ Top's "La Grange," where everything stops and Billy Gibbons plays a dramatic, beautiful descending lick? Well, if you want to emulate that sound, Texas Blues Alley has the video for you.

Gibbons' lick, as it turns out, uses the same notes that form a common blues turnaround, one that Texas Blues Alley founder Anthony Stauffer will teach you in this lesson.

You can check out the informative video above.

Once you're done, be sure to check out Texas Blues Alley’s YouTube page for more great lessons.