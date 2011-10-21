The Safety Fire Show You How to Play "Huge Hammers"

In anticipation of their debut album, the Safety Fire guitarists Dez and Jo have sent over this handy video play-through of their new single, "Huge Hammers." The song is set to appear on the aforementioned debut album, Grind the Ocean, which is due out in 2012.

Aside from the play-through, you can also download tabs for the song. You can check out Dez's part here and Jo's here.

Keep your eyes peeled next year for Grind the Ocean, which will be released on InsideOut Music. In the meantime, you can check out more music from the band over at their Facebook page.