How to Play "Jingle Bell Rock" on Guitar

In this video, Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you how to play "Jingle Bell Rock."

Brown goes over several different arrangements of the song, from basic to more involved. Then he covers the melody line. Then you see him play the melody over the chords.

This video lesson of "Jingle Bell Rock" is from the How to Play Christmas Songs on the Guitar DVD, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

Other songs on the DVD include "Oh Come All Ye Faithful," "Deck the Hall," "Jingle Bells," "The First Noel," "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Silent Night" and "Auld Lang Syne," plus a Christmas medley for electric guitar featuring "Little Drummer Boy," "Silent Night" and "Auld Lang Syne."

There are more than 80 minutes of lessons. For more information or to order, head to the Guitar World Online Store.