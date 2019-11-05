In this clip, courtesy of our friends at Elixir Strings, Cameron Cooper reveals his secrets for getting ripping rock guitar tone.

Cooper's first pointer is using lower-power pickups, like the Seymour Duncan JB humbuckers, which provide plenty of clarity with a powerful low end. Secondly, an amp with plenty of headroom gives you the freedom to dial in the amount of crunch you desire, with plenty of depth. Marrying your amp with good pickups will allow you to roll off the volume knob to produce the sparkling clean, or slightly distorted sound you're looking for.

Of course, using the right strings can be a big tone-booster as well. "Discovering Elixir Optiwebs was a breakthrough for me," Cooper shares. "Thanks to the coating, they are the strings that keep on shining. They're harmonically rich and last for months."

