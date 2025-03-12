May 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

The one where Joe Bonamassa demonstrates the greatness of Rory Gallagher and Cory Wong makes a case for rhythm guitar!

may 2025
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein/Future)

Hello, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the May 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one where Dead & Company's Bob Weir and John Mayer make their first-ever joint GW cover appearance.

For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting March 18, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Nita Strauss: Five guitar riffs that changed my life
Watch On
Cory Wong: Creating catchy, signature rhythm guitar parts
Watch On
Joe Bonamassa: A tribute to the great Rory Gallagher, part 1
Watch On
Jared James Nichols: String "snapping,"and utilizing banjo rolls
Watch On
Jim Oblon: Finding new approaches to blues soloing
Watch On
Abasi Micro-Aggressor compressor pedal - demo by GW's Paul Riario
Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got exclusive shoots with Marty Friedman, Marcin, Steve Vai and Ployphia's Tim Henson, plus a handy "gallop" guitar lesson. Enjoy!

Marty Friedman: Exclusive "Tearful Confession" playthrough and lesson
Watch On
Acoustic master Marcin explains his technique at Guitar World HQ
Watch On
Steve Vai Guitar Lesson: How to Play Avalancha
Watch On
Tim Henson's Spiritual Awakening: Heavy Polyphia, Solo Album and All-New Signature Guitars
Watch On
Learn to Gallop on Guitar – the Metal Rhythm behind Metallica, Slayer and Iron Maiden Classics
Watch On
Damian Fanelli
Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.

