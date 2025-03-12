May 2025 Guitar World lesson videos and more

Hello, guitar people! These videos represent the bonus content for the May 2025 issue of Guitar World, aka the one where Dead & Company's Bob Weir and John Mayer make their first-ever joint GW cover appearance.



For the tabs that go with (at least some of) these clips – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, song transcriptions, performance notes, Power Tools and more, pick up the new issue (starting March 18, 2025) on newsstands or at Magazines Direct.

Nita Strauss: Five guitar riffs that changed my life - YouTube Watch On

Cory Wong: Creating catchy, signature rhythm guitar parts - YouTube Watch On

Joe Bonamassa: A tribute to the great Rory Gallagher, part 1 - YouTube Watch On

Jared James Nichols: String “snapping,”and utilizing banjo rolls - YouTube Watch On

Jim Oblon: Finding new approaches to blues soloing - YouTube Watch On

Abasi Micro-Aggressor compressor pedal - demo by GW's Paul Riario - YouTube Watch On

This month's bonus videos

While we're at it, here are a few extra videos from Guitar World HQ. We've got exclusive shoots with Marty Friedman, Marcin, Steve Vai and Ployphia's Tim Henson, plus a handy "gallop" guitar lesson. Enjoy!

Marty Friedman: Exclusive "Tearful Confession" playthrough and lesson - YouTube Watch On

Acoustic master Marcin explains his technique at Guitar World HQ - YouTube Watch On

Steve Vai Guitar Lesson: How to Play Avalancha - YouTube Watch On

Tim Henson's Spiritual Awakening: Heavy Polyphia, Solo Album and All-New Signature Guitars - YouTube Watch On