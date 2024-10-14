“Probably the broadest, most accessible guitar mag in the world... It has been an absolute privilege”: Total Guitar to close after 30 years in print

It was once the biggest-selling guitar magazine in Europe. Now Total Guitar is set to close after its latest issue. Here’s what its first and last editors have to say...

Total Guitar magazine, once the biggest-selling guitar magazine in the UK and Europe, has produced it’s last-ever print edition, onsale this week.

Launched in 1994, at the height of Britpop, Total Guitar quickly became the biggest-selling guitar magazine in the UK. Where other magazines for musicians could be ‘muso’ and elitist, Total Guitar was down to earth, with a modern and irreverent take on every aspect of the world of guitars.

