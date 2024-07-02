September 2024 Guitar World lesson videos

published

The one with Andy Wood's debut GW video – and Joe Bonamassa's 1957 Gibson Les Paul Junior!

september 2024
(Image credit: Jen Rosenstein / Future)

Hello, everyone. These handy videos make up the bonus content related to the September 2024 issue of Guitar World, aka the one where Slash, Samantha Fish and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram make their first joint GW cover appearance since, well, ever!

For the tabs that go with these videos – as well as all the interviews from the issue, plus the gear reviews, features, song transcriptions, the semi-brilliant Woodshed column and more, pick up the new issue (starting July 9, 2024) on newsstands or at MagazinesDirect.

Damian Fanelli
Editor-in-Chief, Guitar World

Damian is Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine. In past lives, he was GW’s managing editor and online managing editor. He's written liner notes for major-label releases, including Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'The Complete Epic Recordings Collection' (Sony Legacy) and has interviewed everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Kevin Bacon (with a few memorable Eric Clapton chats thrown into the mix). Damian, a former member of Brooklyn's The Gas House Gorillas, was the sole guitarist in Mister Neutron, a trio that toured the U.S. and released three albums. He now plays in two NYC-area bands.