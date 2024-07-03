A Guitar with SoCal Style: Powers Electric A-Type combines style and playability to inspire even the most demanding guitarist

Master guitar designer, Andy Powers, has played or worked on the music industry’s greatest instrument designs, but in his recent design of the new Powers Electric A-Type he has reached for something more: an electric guitar with not only great musical utility and playability, but with fresh West Coast look and unique innovations that are sure to inspire.  “I wanted a sound and a feel I didn’t have,” he says. “I wanted something that shared in the inspirations of past makers but was created for a more modern context. That meant creating a fresh design from the ground up.”

