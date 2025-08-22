Guitar World deals of the week: save $200 on a Gibson SG, get an overlooked EHX pedal with a massive discount, plus first dibs on an early Labor Day sale

Welcome, deal hunters! We're back for another round of bargain guitar gear, and I've had to search extra hard for you this week. We're in a bit of a deals limbo at the moment because back-to-school sales are fading out, but it's just a little too early for Labor Day sales action to start.

That hasn't stopped Musician's Friend from going early with their sale, though. With massive discounts of up to 60% off, it's the clear best place to shop this weekend if you're looking for a deal on guitar gear.

Fender's excellent sale continues with discounts of up to 20% on American-made guitars. It includes American Performer II, American Performer Timber, American Acoustasonic guitars, as well as some nice reductions on American Professional II necks if you're into modding your guitars.

Over at Positive Grid, you can still bag savings on the full range of Spark smart amps, which is a great shout whether you're looking for something to practice with or something to perform with. The sale has been going on for a while now, so I expect it won't be hanging around too much longer.

If you are returning to school at the end of the month, or buying for someone who is, then the sale at Sweetwater is a great place to kickstart the academic year. With up to 35% off woodwinds, brass, orchestral strings, and percussion it's perfect for those just getting their start in music.

That's it for deals action this week, and while it may seem a little lackluster, I'll have plenty more deals for you next week. It's Labor Day weekend, so I'm expecting to see loads of sales launching at all the major retailers over the coming days. Until next time...

Deal of the week Save 10% ($200) Gibson SG Standard 61: was $1,999 now $1,799 at Sweetwater Sound It's quite rare to come across an SG in TV Yellow, so when I saw a massive $200 off this Gibson SG Standard 61 I had to feature it. Its lightweight build makes it a great guitar for live playing, feeling super agile on a strap, while the twin 60s Burstbuckers ensure awesome rock tones. Read more ▼

USED DEAL Save 18% ($40) Boss RE-2 Space Echo: was $219.99 now $179.99 at Reverb This open-box deal is one of the best savings I've seen on used gear this week. It's down to $179.99 as a used item, but when you consider this pedal retails at $241.99 new, that's an actual saving of $62, which is huge. As far as tape delay tones go, the RE-2 is one of the best in the business, and its compact size makes it great for busier 'boards. Read more ▼

Save 20% ($40) Ibanez Mikro GRGM21M: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Musician's Friend As it's still technically back-to-school season, I had to highlight this awesome deal on the Ibanez Mikro GRGM21M. It's a tiny guitar that's perfect for budding shredders to learn their trade on, and when I tested one for one of our buyer's guides, I was surprised at how quickly I adjusted to its much smaller scale length, so it's not necessarily just one for the kids. Read more ▼

Save 40% ($114.80) Electro-Harmonix Mod Rex Polyrhythmic Modulator: was $283.80 now $169 at Guitar Center EHX makes some really bonkers pedals, and the Mod Rex is one of those that doesn't get enough love. It's a multi-modulation pedal, but it's designed to be used rhythmically, syncing with live loops or MIDI programmable gear. You can add rhythmic modulation to any guitar tone, resulting in some really unique timbres, and you can just use it freestyle too, without having to lock into a specific tempo. One for the sonic explorers who are bored with typical modulation sounds. Read more ▼

Save 10% ($190) Fender American Professional II Tele Deluxe: was $1,889.99 now $1,699.99 at Fender Fender's got a great sale on American-made guitars at the moment, and my pick of the bunch this week had to be this American Professional II Tele Deluxe. Packing two wide-range humbuckers that can be coil split, giving you an excellent variety of tones to choose from. The neck is incredibly comfortable, and with it being an American-made instrument, you get excellent build quality to boot. Read more ▼

