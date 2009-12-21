Ace Frehley 'Behind the Player' DVD Due January 19

Legendary Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley will release Behind the Player, a retrospective DVD chronicling his work as one of the world’s most influential guitar players. The DVD will be released worldwide January 19, 2010, through IMV, Rocket Science Ventures and Sony/RED.

The DVD features the iconic Spaceman talking about his life as a guitar player, including rare photos and video footage. Ace also gives in depth lessons for his Kiss classics “Shock Me” and “Cold Gin.” The DVD includes an all-star jam session of Ace playing with George Lynch, John5, Matt Sorum, Chris Wyse and Tommy Clufetos. Frehley says, “I haven’t done anything like this before, but liked what they were doing with the Behind the Player series. Jamming the tracks with the guys was a lot of fun.”

Ace Frehley Behind the Player will be available January 19, 2010, at music retailers and for digital download everywhere.

In September, Frehley released his first solo album in nearly 20 years, Anomaly, which debuted top 30 on Billboard 200. Ace is currently on tour in Europe, and will be heading off to Australia in early 2010.

