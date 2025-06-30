With a colossal $1,200 off, have I just found your next guitar purchase? Score massive discounts of up to 60% off in the Sweetwater 4th of July sale

Independence Day is quickly approaching, and what better way to celebrate than loading up the grill, sitting back with a few beers, and getting that brand new piece of gear you wanted at an unbeatable price?

Sounds heavenly, right? Well, luckily for you, Sweetwater’s 4th of July sale is in full swing, and they have been liberally slashing the prices of some awesome electric guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps, and accessories.

With deals on everything from stunning Gretsch guitars to incredible-sounding Hughes & Kettner amps, Universal Audio pedals, and robust Hercules guitar stands, there really is something for everyone in this fabulous sale.

I’ve rounded up my favorite deals of the sale below to make finding the very best savings a little easier. Let’s take a look.

Sweetwater: Fourth of July Sale

For a limited time, guitarists can score an impressive up to 60% off a massive range of gear, from instant savings on big-name brands, rebates, Certified Open Box deals, and a whole lot more.

First up, I have the insanely powerful Boss EURUS GS-1. The combination of the electric guitar and synthesizer enables you to access advanced polyphonic synthesizer sounds with just the flip of a switch. This design empowers you to explore an entirely new range of expressive sounds without needing additional pedals or special pickup systems. With an incredible discount of $1,200 off the original price, there's never been a better time to dive into the fascinating world of guitar-based synthesizers!

Next, I'd like to give a shout-out to the stunning Sire Larry Carlton T7 FM, which now has $100 slashed off the price. Crafted in partnership with the iconic Grammy-winning guitarist himself, the T7 FM features a classic T-style body design, modern aesthetics, and exceptional playability.

I've always had a soft spot for Guild guitars, and the Starfire III hollowbody is one of my favorites. With its charming retro looks, superb playability, and outstanding tone, this guitar is a steal at only $799, that's $400 off the price!

The sale runs until 7 July, so be quick to ensure you don't miss out. It's worth noting that the Prime Day guitar deals are also on the horizon, so if you don't see something you like at Sweetwater, you may very well find it at Amazon in the coming days.