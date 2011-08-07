Ace Frehley: "I Need To Let Everybody Know I'm Back"

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley is eager to let fans know that he's back and feeling better than ever. Ace will release his autobiography, titled No Regrets: A Rock 'N' Roll Memoir, later this year, and recently spoke with The Morton Report's Jaan Uhelszki about the book. An excerpt follows.

Could you be who you are now without having been in Kiss?

"I knew I was destined to be a rock star. I just knew it, like I’ve always had the power of foresight. I feel right now exactly the way I felt after I finished mixing my first solo album New York Groove. That was a special record. I feel that same way now and hopefully history’s going to repeat itself. I’m in a good place. Like in 2000, after I left the reunion tour or the farewell tour, whichever the fuck it was—the never-ending tour."

"I had been abusing a lot of things and I wasn’t in good shape and it took a while for me to get my wits back. But I’m probably stronger now than I’ve ever been in my life, and I need to let everybody know I’m back. I know for a while Paul and Gene weren’t saying good things about me, and that’s okay. Everything that comes around goes around."

Ace Frehley will release No Regrets: A Rock 'N' Roll Memoir on November 1, 2011 via Gallery Books.

In other Kiss news, the Kiss Alive II songbook is now available from Hal Leonard. Click here for more information.