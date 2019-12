Steve Vai's GuitarTV will broadcast an HD clinic by guitarist Andy Timmons, "Live from Musicians Institute," at 8 p.m. tomorrow, August 30, at GuitarTV.com

Timmons recently completed a live, instrumental version of The Beatles' classic Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album that will be released in the fall via Favored Nations. During the clinic, Timmons will play several selections from the album and discuss his technique.

GuitarTV has created an event on Facebook.