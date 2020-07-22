Between the Buried and Me's Dan Briggs never really set out to have a signature bass.

He was so happy for so many years with the early-oughts Spector NS-2000/5 he bought as a teenager that, he tells Guitar World, his then-rep at Spector "basically had to pry it out of my hands" after suggesting that Briggs should design his own signature bass for the company.

Given the freedom to design whatever he wanted, Briggs decided to create, what else, a "new version" of his beloved NS-2000/5.

Featuring a figured maple body, Poplar Burl top and a three-piece maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard highlighted by a custom 12th fret inlay, Briggs' NS-2000/5 is a beautiful instrument from top to bottom.

Its pair of EMG humbuckers promise the sort of monster low-end sounds you’d expect from Briggs, but users can shape their tone however they choose thanks to the bass’ Tone Pump Jr. active preamp.

Spector NS-2000/5 Dan Briggs bass (Image credit: Spector)

A few days back, Briggs kindly took the time to chat with our Tech Editor, Paul Riario, about the design and creation of his signature NS-2000/5, and why it's his five-string of choice on stage and in the studio.

You can check out their conversation above.

For more info on Briggs’ signature bass, visit Spector.