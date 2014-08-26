Bob Dylan Announces 'The Basement Tapes Complete: Bootleg Series Volume 11'

Bob Dylan has announced The Basement Tapes Complete: Bootleg Series Volume 11, a comprehensive six-disc set of "every salvageable recording" from the 1967 sessions with the Band that eventually produced the 1975 album The Basement Tapes.

Garth Hudson, one of two surviving members of the Band, and music archivist Jan Haust have remastered the original recordings and arranged them in chronological order. There will also be a trimmed-down, two-disc version of the set entitled The Basement Tapes Raw. They will both be released November 4 on the Legacy label.

Check out the tracklist for each set below:

The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11

Disc 1:

01 Edge of the Ocean

02 My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It

03 Roll on Train

04 Mr. Blue

05 Belshazzar

06 I Forgot to Remember to Forget

07 You Win Again

08 Still in Town

09 Waltzing with Sin

10 Big River (Take 1)

11 Big River (Take 2)

12 Folsom Prison Blues

13 Bells of Rhymney

14 Spanish is the Loving Tongue

15 Under Control

16 Ol’ Roison the Beau

17 I’m Guilty of Loving You

18 Cool Water

19 The Auld Triangle

20 Po’ Lazarus

21 I’m a Fool for You (Take 1)

22 I’m a Fool for You (Take 2)

Disc 2:

01 Johnny Todd

02 Tupelo

03 Kickin’ My Dog Around

04 See You Later Allen Ginsberg (Take 1)

05 See You Later Allen Ginsberg (Take 2)

06 Tiny Montgomery

07 Big Dog

08 I’m Your Teenage Prayer

09 Four Strong Winds

10 The French Girl (Take 1)

11 The French Girl (Take 2)

12 Joshua Gone Barbados

13 I’m in the Mood

14 Baby Ain’t That Fine

15 Rock, Salt and Nails

16 A Fool Such As I

17 Song for Canada

18 People Get Ready

19 I Don’t Hurt Anymore

20 Be Careful of Stones That You Throw

21 One Man’s Loss

22 Lock Your Door

23 Baby, Won’t You be My Baby

24 Try Me Little Girl

25 I Can’t Make it Alone

26 Don’t You Try Me Now

Disc 3:

01 Young but Daily Growing

02 Bonnie Ship the Diamond

03 The Hills of Mexico

04 Down on Me

05 One for the Road

06 I’m Alright

07 Million Dollar Bash (Take 1)

08 Million Dollar Bash (Take 2)

09 Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread (Take 1)

10 Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread (Take 2)

11 I’m Not There

12 Please Mrs Henry

13 Crash on the Levee (Take 1)

14 Crash on the Levee (Take 2)

15 Lo and Behold! (Take 1)

16 Lo and Behold! (Take 2)

17 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Take 1)

18 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Take 2)

19 I Shall be Released (Take 1)

20 I Shall be Released (Take 2)

21 This Wheel’s on Fire

22 Too Much of Nothing (Take 1)

23 Too Much of Nothing (Take 2)

Disc 4:

01 Tears of Rage (Take 1)

02 Tears of Rage (Take 2)

03 Tears of Rage (Take 3)

04 Quinn the Eskimo (Take 1)

05 Quinn the Eskimo (Take 2)

06 Open the Door Homer (Take 1)

07 Open the Door Homer (Take 2)

08 Open the Door Homer (Take 3)

09 Nothing Was Delivered (Take 1)

10 Nothing Was Delivered (Take 2)

11 Nothing Was Delivered (Take 3)

12 All American Boy

13 Sign on the Cross

14 Odds and Ends (Take 1)

15 Odds and Ends (Take 2)

16 Get Your Rocks Off

17 Clothes Line Saga

18 Apple Suckling Tree (Take 1)

19 Apple Suckling Tree (Take 2)

20 Don’t Ya Tell Henry

21 Bourbon Street

Disc 5:

01 Blowin’ in the Wind

02 One Too Many Mornings

03 A Satisfied Mind

04 It Ain’t Me, Babe

05 Ain’t No More Cane (Take 1)

06 Ain’t No More Cane (Take 2)

07 My Woman She’s A-Leavin’

08 Santa-Fe

09 Mary Lou, I Love You Too

10 Dress it Up, Better Have it All

11 Minstrel Boy

12 Silent Weekend

13 What’s It Gonna Be When It Comes Up

14 900 Miles from My Home

15 Wildwood Flower

16 One Kind Favor

17 She’ll be Coming Round the Mountain

18 It’s the Flight of the Bumblebee

19 Wild Wolf

20 Goin’ to Acapulco

21 Gonna Get You Now

22 If I Were A Carpenter

23 Confidential

24 All You Have to do is Dream (Take 1)

25 All You Have to do is Dream (Take 2)

Disc 6:

01 2 Dollars and 99 Cents

02 Jelly Bean

03 Any Time

04 Down by the Station

05 Hallelujah, I’ve Just Been Moved

06 That’s the Breaks

07 Pretty Mary

08 Will the Circle be Unbroken

09 King of France

10 She’s on My Mind Again

11 Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad

12 On a Rainy Afternoon

13 I Can’t Come in with a Broken Heart

14 Next Time on the Highway

15 Northern Claim

16 Love is Only Mine

17 Silhouettes

18 Bring it on Home

19 Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies

20 The Spanish Song (Take 1)

21 The Spanish Song (Take 2)

The Basement Tapes Raw:

Disc 1:

01 Open the Door, Homer

02 Odds and Ends

03 Million Dollar Bash

04 One Too Many Mornings

05 I Don’t Hurt Anymore

06 Ain’t No More Cane

07 Crash on the Levee

08 Tears of Rage

09 Dress it up, Better Have it All

10 I’m Not There

11 Johnny Todd

12 Too Much of Nothing

13 Quinn the Eskimo

14 Get Your Rocks Off

15 Santa-Fe

16 Silent Weekend

17 Clothes Line Saga

18 Please, Mrs. Henry

19 I Shall be Released

Disc 2:

01 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere

02 Lo and Behold!

03 Minstrel Boy

04 Tiny Montgomery

05 All You Have to Do Is Dream

06 Goin’ to Acapulco

07 900 Miles from My Home

08 One for the Road

09 I’m Alright

10 Blowin’ in the Wind

11 Apple Suckling Tree

12 Nothing Was Delivered

13 Folsom Prison Blues

14 This Wheel’s on Fire

15 Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread

16 Don’t Ya Tell Henry

17 Baby, Won’t You be My Baby

18 Sign on the Cross

19 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere