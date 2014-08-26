Bob Dylan Announces 'The Basement Tapes Complete: Bootleg Series Volume 11'

Bob Dylan has announced The Basement Tapes Complete: Bootleg Series Volume 11, a comprehensive six-disc set of "every salvageable recording" from the 1967 sessions with the Band that eventually produced the 1975 album The Basement Tapes.
Garth Hudson, one of two surviving members of the Band, and music archivist Jan Haust have remastered the original recordings and arranged them in chronological order. There will also be a trimmed-down, two-disc version of the set entitled The Basement Tapes Raw. They will both be released November 4 on the Legacy label.
Check out the tracklist for each set below:
The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11
Disc 1:
- 01 Edge of the Ocean
- 02 My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It
- 03 Roll on Train
- 04 Mr. Blue
- 05 Belshazzar
- 06 I Forgot to Remember to Forget
- 07 You Win Again
- 08 Still in Town
- 09 Waltzing with Sin
- 10 Big River (Take 1)
- 11 Big River (Take 2)
- 12 Folsom Prison Blues
- 13 Bells of Rhymney
- 14 Spanish is the Loving Tongue
- 15 Under Control
- 16 Ol’ Roison the Beau
- 17 I’m Guilty of Loving You
- 18 Cool Water
- 19 The Auld Triangle
- 20 Po’ Lazarus
- 21 I’m a Fool for You (Take 1)
- 22 I’m a Fool for You (Take 2)
Disc 2:
01 Johnny Todd
02 Tupelo
03 Kickin’ My Dog Around
04 See You Later Allen Ginsberg (Take 1)
05 See You Later Allen Ginsberg (Take 2)
06 Tiny Montgomery
07 Big Dog
08 I’m Your Teenage Prayer
09 Four Strong Winds
10 The French Girl (Take 1)
11 The French Girl (Take 2)
12 Joshua Gone Barbados
13 I’m in the Mood
14 Baby Ain’t That Fine
15 Rock, Salt and Nails
16 A Fool Such As I
17 Song for Canada
18 People Get Ready
19 I Don’t Hurt Anymore
20 Be Careful of Stones That You Throw
21 One Man’s Loss
22 Lock Your Door
23 Baby, Won’t You be My Baby
24 Try Me Little Girl
25 I Can’t Make it Alone
26 Don’t You Try Me Now
Disc 3:
01 Young but Daily Growing
02 Bonnie Ship the Diamond
03 The Hills of Mexico
04 Down on Me
05 One for the Road
06 I’m Alright
07 Million Dollar Bash (Take 1)
08 Million Dollar Bash (Take 2)
09 Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread (Take 1)
10 Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread (Take 2)
11 I’m Not There
12 Please Mrs Henry
13 Crash on the Levee (Take 1)
14 Crash on the Levee (Take 2)
15 Lo and Behold! (Take 1)
16 Lo and Behold! (Take 2)
17 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Take 1)
18 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere (Take 2)
19 I Shall be Released (Take 1)
20 I Shall be Released (Take 2)
21 This Wheel’s on Fire
22 Too Much of Nothing (Take 1)
23 Too Much of Nothing (Take 2)
Disc 4:
01 Tears of Rage (Take 1)
02 Tears of Rage (Take 2)
03 Tears of Rage (Take 3)
04 Quinn the Eskimo (Take 1)
05 Quinn the Eskimo (Take 2)
06 Open the Door Homer (Take 1)
07 Open the Door Homer (Take 2)
08 Open the Door Homer (Take 3)
09 Nothing Was Delivered (Take 1)
10 Nothing Was Delivered (Take 2)
11 Nothing Was Delivered (Take 3)
12 All American Boy
13 Sign on the Cross
14 Odds and Ends (Take 1)
15 Odds and Ends (Take 2)
16 Get Your Rocks Off
17 Clothes Line Saga
18 Apple Suckling Tree (Take 1)
19 Apple Suckling Tree (Take 2)
20 Don’t Ya Tell Henry
21 Bourbon Street
Disc 5:
01 Blowin’ in the Wind
02 One Too Many Mornings
03 A Satisfied Mind
04 It Ain’t Me, Babe
05 Ain’t No More Cane (Take 1)
06 Ain’t No More Cane (Take 2)
07 My Woman She’s A-Leavin’
08 Santa-Fe
09 Mary Lou, I Love You Too
10 Dress it Up, Better Have it All
11 Minstrel Boy
12 Silent Weekend
13 What’s It Gonna Be When It Comes Up
14 900 Miles from My Home
15 Wildwood Flower
16 One Kind Favor
17 She’ll be Coming Round the Mountain
18 It’s the Flight of the Bumblebee
19 Wild Wolf
20 Goin’ to Acapulco
21 Gonna Get You Now
22 If I Were A Carpenter
23 Confidential
24 All You Have to do is Dream (Take 1)
25 All You Have to do is Dream (Take 2)
Disc 6:
01 2 Dollars and 99 Cents
02 Jelly Bean
03 Any Time
04 Down by the Station
05 Hallelujah, I’ve Just Been Moved
06 That’s the Breaks
07 Pretty Mary
08 Will the Circle be Unbroken
09 King of France
10 She’s on My Mind Again
11 Goin’ Down the Road Feeling Bad
12 On a Rainy Afternoon
13 I Can’t Come in with a Broken Heart
14 Next Time on the Highway
15 Northern Claim
16 Love is Only Mine
17 Silhouettes
18 Bring it on Home
19 Come All Ye Fair and Tender Ladies
20 The Spanish Song (Take 1)
21 The Spanish Song (Take 2)
The Basement Tapes Raw:
Disc 1:
01 Open the Door, Homer
02 Odds and Ends
03 Million Dollar Bash
04 One Too Many Mornings
05 I Don’t Hurt Anymore
06 Ain’t No More Cane
07 Crash on the Levee
08 Tears of Rage
09 Dress it up, Better Have it All
10 I’m Not There
11 Johnny Todd
12 Too Much of Nothing
13 Quinn the Eskimo
14 Get Your Rocks Off
15 Santa-Fe
16 Silent Weekend
17 Clothes Line Saga
18 Please, Mrs. Henry
19 I Shall be Released
Disc 2:
01 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere
02 Lo and Behold!
03 Minstrel Boy
04 Tiny Montgomery
05 All You Have to Do Is Dream
06 Goin’ to Acapulco
07 900 Miles from My Home
08 One for the Road
09 I’m Alright
10 Blowin’ in the Wind
11 Apple Suckling Tree
12 Nothing Was Delivered
13 Folsom Prison Blues
14 This Wheel’s on Fire
15 Yea! Heavy and a Bottle of Bread
16 Don’t Ya Tell Henry
17 Baby, Won’t You be My Baby
18 Sign on the Cross
19 You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere