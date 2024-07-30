“I will never play this guitar in the same way”: This firm has invented a removable B-Bender that can be fitted to practically any acoustic – and it actually works a charm

The discovery comes from YouTuber Samurai Guitarist, who has been searching the internet for the wildest acoustic guitar gadgets available

Bowden B-bender for acoustic
(Image credit: Samurai Guitarist YouTube)

YouTuber Samurai Guitarist has been on the hunt for gadgets that will “completely transform” how he plays acoustic guitar, and one of his finds sticks out above the rest.

The guitar he uses during his quest is a Martin SC-28E, which, as the guitarist explains, is “one of the highest-end performance guitars” that Martin has to offer. “Some might say,” he says, “I've done some bad, bad things to it.”

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.