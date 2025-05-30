Harley Benton’s latest affordable build is a sub-$230 solid top dreadnought that looks destined to become a key player in the beginner budget acoustic market

Harley Benton has tipped its aesthetic hat to Gibson’s J-45 acoustic guitar with its latest uber-affordable acoustic electric guitar, which offers plenty of tasty features for its humble price tag.

From Tom DeLonge-esque Strats to double-necks inspired by SGs and sub-$200 resonators, the Thomann-owned brand is famed for its budget builds – and the not-so-nicely named HBJ-45E SBK stays true to that narrative.

Sporting a solid Sitka spruce top, a pickup/preamp system with a three-band EQ, and a built-in tuner, it’s certainly well-kitted out. But while cosmetically it gives off the charm of Gibson’s famed workhorse acoustic – save for its lack of pickguard – there are plenty of touches that see the guitar veering down its own lane.

The round shoulder dreadnought has an ovangkol body, which is an African relative of rosewood that helps keep the cost down, as well as a more traditional mahogany neck. Its fretboard is made from blackwood, said to offer glassy tones and plenty of sustain, while cream binding juxtaposes its black body finish for a classy look. Those looks are rounded out by simple dot inlays and a natural finish for its headstock.

The neck joins the body at the 14th fret, so upper fret access shouldn't be too much of a chore, and a graphite nut and nickel tuners hope to offer fairly reliable tuning stability. Its bridge is also made from ovangkol, which Harley Benton says improves resonance and sustain.

The guitar is crafted to a 25.5” scale and offers a 43mm nut width and 356 mm radius. That should make it a comfortable strummer for beginners and seasoned veterans alike.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

An own-brand HB-03 pickup system, as its maker says, means this should be “ready for the stage right out of the box”. Controls for Bass, Middle, and Treble sit with the chromatic tuner on the side of the side of the body. There's a minuscule but effective screen at the top of the control panel for players to swap tunings on the fly.

Of course, considering it has a humble $228 price tag, its specs were never going to be out of this world, but the cheap gear maker is once more making some interesting, cost-cutting choices without harming the overall effectiveness of the build.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The firm, which seems to drop new cent-saving six-strings every five minutes, has come under scrutiny in recent times. That prompted YouTuber and metal guitarist Maxxxwell Carlisle – who does admittedly have a signature guitar with the HB – to dispel the two biggest myths surrounding its often-crazy low prices. See its new $140 Strat, which has an effects unit built in, for evidence.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Ultimately, though, the spec sheet offered for the price here definitely has its appeal. With budget gear, something has to give, and the features, largely, have remained impressive. In fact, it could yet be a key player in the budget beginner acoustic market.

Indeed, as Harley Benton says of the guitar, “If you’re looking for an acoustic to accompany you in the studio, on stage, or just honing your skills at home, [it] is ready for any occasion.”

The Harley Benton HBJ-45E SBK is out now and is priced at $228.

Head to Harley Benton to learn more.