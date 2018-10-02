CE Manufacturing Shares its Can Capacitor Production Process in New Video

In this informative video from the folks at CE Manufacturing, the company shares a behind-the-scenes look at the production process for their can capacitors.

CE Manufacturing has been producing capacitors for over 20 years, which are hand-made in the USA using the original machinery from Mallory. In this video, which is part 1 of an ongoing series, the company demonstrates the first two steps in the production process: stamping and winding. In future videos, CE Manufacturing plans to share the full process including the electrolytic impregnation, ultrasonic welding, test procedure, and more.

