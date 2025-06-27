“Korea is one of the most dynamic and exciting music markets in the world”: Fender expands its presence in Asia with the establishment of Fender Music Korea – is a retail store coming next?

Fender has put together a subsidiary that will handle all distribution and direct-to-consumer operations across Korea, in a move that CEO Andy Mooney describes as a “significant step” in strengthening the company’s global presence.

From October 1st, all Fender-owned brands will be distributed throughout Korea exclusively by Fender Music Korea. Jack Kim, who spent a decade at Yamaha, delivering annual sales growth of seven per cent, will head up FMK operations as general manager.

Mooney is bullish that this move will deepen Fender’s relationship with its dealer network – and, ultimately, put more electric guitars into the hands of the Korean public.

“Korea is one of the most dynamic and exciting music markets in the world, and this move allows us to deepen our connection with musicians and retailers,” says Mooney. “The establishment of Fender Music Korea is a significant step in strengthening our global presence, delivering innovative, world-class products, and creating new opportunities for growth in the APAC region.”

Fender’s brand portfolio is substantial, comprising Fender and Fender Custom Shop, its more affordable and entry-level Squier sub-brand, plus Gretsch, Jackson, Charvel, EVH Gear, Bigsby and PreSonus.

Edward “Bud” Cole, President of Asia Pacific for Fender. Fender Music Korea's general manager Jack Kim will report directly to Cole. (Image credit: Fender)

Over a number of years now, Fender executives have been consistent in their message that they want to increase the gear giant’s global footprint – particularly in Asia.

When Edward ‘Bud’ Cole assumed his role as president of Fender APAC in 2014, he drafted a 10-year strategy for the region in which Fender took control of its distribution, the idea being that there was no one better to sell Fender guitars than Fender.

“The assertion that we made is that we can elevate and inspire guitar players through our own retail,” said Cole, speaking to Guitar World in 2024. “And by doing so we could grow the entire market. If fashion brands can do it, and computer brands can do it, and footwear brands can do it, why can’t we?”

This was one of the reasons why Fender chose Tokyo as the location for its flagship retail store. Speaking to Guitar World just after the store opened its doors in 2023, Mooney said it was imperative that they had a physical retail presence in Southeast Asia, and that this might be sign of things to come.

Our editor-in-chief gets his hands on a Cyclone at Fender's flagship retail store in Tokyo. (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

“In Southeast Asia in particular, you’re almost not a legitimate brand or a high-status brand if you don't have your own branded store,” he said. “This truly is a flagship that I believe will prove the economic model works. Then, the Tokyo store perhaps will be used as a model to create franchise retail throughout Southeast Asia.”

Will Korea be next? Fender’s Tokyo store has proved the model works. Spread out across four levels, it’s like Disneyland for guitar players, where you can buy anything from a Mustang practice amp to a Japan-exclusive Telecaster, or even a Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster, spec’d to your liking. Nothing is off the table.

“We can come up with the design and fabrication and plans here, and pass that on to our team in the U.S. in Corona and our Master Builders,” Cole said. “It might take some time, but if you can conceive it, we can create it.”

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

In November 2024, Guitar World reported that Fender planned to expand its operations in China with the launch of the Fender Artist Showroom in Shanghai to serve the local music scene direct.

“For nearly 80 years, it has always been Fender’s mission to equip artists with ‘wings to fly’ as Leo Fender always said. We are dedicated to building a direct connection with the artist community in China to further that mission,” Cole told Guitar World.

“In 2025, we will open a dedicated artist showroom named 'The Fender Backstage' in Shanghai, to support our Chinese artists as they continue on their musical journey and to tap into the incredible energy and excitement exploding out of the China music scene.”