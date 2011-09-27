Cliff 'Em All: A Video Tribute to Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the death of one of the true legends of metal, late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton. Cliff's time with the band would last but three albums, but he left an indelible mark on the music world, lending his talents landmark albums like Kill 'Em All, Ride the Lightning and, perhaps his masterpiece, Master of Puppets.

In honor of his memory, we've assembled ten classic Cliff videos below for your to jam out today as you celebrate the life and times of the most revered of metal bassists.

