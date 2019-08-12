Craft shocking sounds with Ananashead's new Bolt overdrive

For its latest overdrive pedal, Ananashead has decided to bring some shock value into the picture.

The company's new Bolt pedal is primarily a low gain overdrive designed to be used as a second channel for an amp without master volume. However, there's more to it than initially meets the eye.

The pedal features level, drive and filter knobs. Keeping the drive and filter low will allow the level control to deliver a nice clean boost, while dialing in the drive and adjusting the filter promises a formidable crunch.

According to the company, the pedal won’t compress or crowd out your signal.

The Bolt is available now for €110 (~$123).

For more info on the pedal, head on over to ananashead.com.