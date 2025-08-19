“Each guitar has the Mirador logo inlaid in abalone pearl”: Mirador's Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin show us their custom one-of-one Martin acoustics

Mirador’s Jake Kiszka and Chris Turpin obviously have their go-to Gibson electrics – Kiszka his 1961 Les Paul (the one most people would more casually identify as an SG) and Turpin his stripped, Bigsby-equipped 1970 Les Paul Custom that started life as a Black Beauty.

But there’s more to Mirador’s gear pie chart – including a pair of recently acquired, one-off custom black Martin 00 12-fret guitars. Both instruments – which were heavily featured when Kiszka and Turpin shot some video over at Guitar World HQ in mid-May – have Adirondack spruce tops and highly figured Wild Grain East Indian rosewood backs and sides.

Both of these Martin guitars feature slotted headstocks, V-neck profiles, pyramid bridges, Golden Era bracing, low-gloss finish and hide-glue construction. Each guitar also was uniquely aged to Kiszka and Turpin’s specs.

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka & Ida Mae's Chris Turpin: The roots and riffs of Mirador - YouTube Watch On

Last but not least, each guitar has the Mirador logo inlaid in abalone pearl; on Kiszka’s guitar, the logo spans the 14th to 19th frets on the fingerboard; on Turpin’s guitar, it appears under the Martin logo on the headstock.

Mirador is available to pre-order now via Universal.

This article first appeared in Guitar World. Subscribe and save.