“You're going to come and upstage me? OK, great”: David Gilmour surprises pub-goers with acoustic rendition of Pink Floyd classic accompanied by daughter Romany

By
published

Gilmour wielded his Martin D-35 signature acoustic for a special Wish You Were Here duet at a tiny pub in the UK

David Gilmour
(Image credit: Polly Samson)

Every Pink Floyd fan dreams about catching an intimate David Gilmour show at their local watering hole – and that is exactly what regulars at a pub in the seaside city of Brighton and Hove experienced last night, when Gilmour appeared with his child Romany for an acoustic rendition of 1975 Pink Floyd classic Wish You Were Here.

22-year-old Romany Gilmour, a talented songwriter in their own right, performed a short set of covers at The Neptune Inn, which included Joanna Newson's This Side of Blue and Leonard Cohen's If It Be Your Will.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.