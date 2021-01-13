Martin teams up with David Gilmour for signature D-35 and 12-string acoustics

Martin has joined forces with David Gilmour for a pair of signature D-35 acoustic guitars.

The new models – a six- and a 12-string – are based on the Pink Floyd guitarist's own 1969 D-35, which he bought outside New York City's Manny's Music Shop in the early '70s, and which later became the primary acoustic on both his Pink Floyd and solo recordings for over four decades.

Gilmour's actual acoustic was sold at a 2019 Christie's Auction for a cool $1.2 million, but Martin has now revived its design, allowing fans to wield a faithful replica of the legendary instrument for the first time.

The six- and 12-string version each boast a sinker mahogany neck, back and sides, vintage gloss finish, a David Gilmour headstamp on the back of the headstock – a first for a Martin signature guitar – and a label signed by Gilmour himself.

It also marks the first time Martin has built a three-piece back '35' with sinker mahogany, where the company would usually opt for rosewood.

Martin David Gilmour D-35

Martin David Gilmour D-35 12-string

The top material used is different for each model; the six-string features an Adirondack spruce top – torrefied using Martin's Vintage Tone System – while the 12-string sports a Carpathian spruce top.

There's also a custom neck shape – more rounded than a low oval and slightly fuller below the 5th fret – while the six-string also adds a carbon fiber bridge plate for increased volume and clarity.

“I was so excited when Westside, our UK distributor, contacted us about the opportunity to build a signature model for David," says Fred Greene, Vice President of Product Development at Martin.

“He is one of my all-time favorite guitar players, and having the chance to collaborate with him on an instrument was truly a bucket list moment for me. The collaboration is also a perfect fit for Martin Guitar, a company that shares David's hope for a more sustainable world that we can leave in good conscience for generations to come.”

On that note of sustainability, check out Martin's new 00L Earth Guitar

A total of only 250 guitars will be made, and each is priced at $5,499. Proceeds will benefit the David Gilmour Charitable Foundation.

