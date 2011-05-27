Dimmu Borgir Prepare for Exclusive Show with Norwegian Radio Orchestra

Tomorrow, May 28, Norway’s symphonic black metallers Dimmu Borgir will be performing one very exclusive show at the Oslo Spektrum with a special, never-to-be-repeated set list with 53 members of Kork (the Norwegian Radio Orchestra) and 30 members of the Schola Cantorum Choir. This is the band’s only confirmed worldwide appearance throughout the summer.

So if you happen to be in Oslo, go here to get your tickets.

The band just posted some rehearsal shots on their Facebook page. See a few of those shots below.