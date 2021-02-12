Dolly Parton is auctioning off a custom-designed “9 to 5” Oscar Schmidt acoustic for charity

Dolly Parton has teamed up with the Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Trust Fund to auction a one-of-kind Oscar Schmidt “9 to 5” acoustic guitar.

The commemorative, custom-designed instrument celebrates Parton’s 1980 song of the same name as well as the Opry’s 95th anniversary, and is autographed by Dolly herself.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Charity Buzz) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Charity Buzz) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Charity Buzz)

Proceeds will benefit music industry professionals who have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bidding is currently at $7,100, and the auction closes on February 19 at 3:00 PM EST.

For more information or to place a bid, head to Charity Buzz.