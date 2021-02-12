Trending

Dolly Parton is auctioning off a custom-designed “9 to 5” Oscar Schmidt acoustic for charity

The autographed guitar will benefit music industry workers affected financially by COVID-19

Dolly Parton is auctioning a "9 to 5" Oscar Schmidt guitar
(Image credit: Charity Buzz)

Dolly Parton has teamed up with the Grand Ole Opry’s Opry Trust Fund to auction a one-of-kind Oscar Schmidt “9 to 5” acoustic guitar.

The commemorative, custom-designed instrument celebrates Parton’s 1980 song of the same name as well as the Opry’s 95th anniversary, and is autographed by Dolly herself. 

Proceeds will benefit music industry professionals who have been affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bidding is currently at $7,100, and the auction closes on February 19 at 3:00 PM EST.

For more information or to place a bid, head to Charity Buzz.