“We changed the guitar world and how it's played. The bands I played in have influenced the world. Thank you for everything”: Dave Mustaine announces new Megadeth album will be his last

Dave Mustaine has revealed that Megadeth’s next studio album, which is due to arrive next year, will be his and the band’s final record.

Mustaine made the surprise announcement in a post on social media and, through band mascot Vic Rattlehead, confirmed that not only was a new Megadeth album on the way, but that it would also be the band’s last.

The as-yet-unnamed album, which will be Megadeth’s 17th, will be followed by a global farewell tour and a memoir penned by Mustaine, both due in 2026.

“For over four decades, I've been chained in silence, but the end demands my voice,” a usually voiceless Rattlehead says in an announcement video on Instagram. “It is confirmed, the next Megadeth studio album will be the last 40 years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire, and when the New Year rises, the global farewell tour.

“You've heard the warning, now prepare yourself, cyber arm. Stay loud, stay tuned and meet me on the front lines.”

It brings the curtain down on Mustaine’s four-decade-plus career with Megadeth, which first began when he formed the band in 1983. In the 42 years that have since passed, the thrash metal icons have released 16 records, with the latest – The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! – arriving in 2022.

“There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Mustaine says in a press statement. “Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.

“We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour,” he continues. “If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now.

“This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour.

“Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world.

“The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

The next Megadeth album will arrive via Mustaine’s Tradecraft imprint in partnership with BLKIIBLK. According to Megadeth’s website, preorders for the record begin in 42 days.

Head over to Megadeth’s website to sign up for more details surrounding the new album and the farewell tour.