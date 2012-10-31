Down Hosting Halloween Costume Contest

The guys in Down are hosting their own Halloween costume contest this year, and everyone's invited to enter. All you need to do is share your Halloween costume photos with the band.

Three special Down prize packs will be awarded for Best Costume, Scariest Costume, and Funniest Costume. Remember you'll score extra points for dressing like someone in the band.

For information and to enter, head to Down's Facebook page. Or just check out the contest below. Feel free to watch the "Witchtripper" video if you need a little extra inspiration.