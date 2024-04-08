“I thought something had exploded. It was a pretty violent shock”: See the moment this guitarist’s jam was interrupted by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake

By Phil Weller
published

The multi-instrumentalist jokes that he shook the world with his music

Jared Demel
(Image credit: Jared Demel X)

We’ve all been interrupted from our guitar playing at inopportune moments because of a knock at the door or a ringing phone, but one guitarist recently experienced an interruption of a far greater magnitude. 

Last Friday (April 5), Jared Demel was filming himself practicing playing acoustic guitar when a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook his home, prompting him to shout: “What the f**k was that?!” 

