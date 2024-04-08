“I thought something had exploded. It was a pretty violent shock”: See the moment this guitarist’s jam was interrupted by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake

We’ve all been interrupted from our guitar playing at inopportune moments because of a knock at the door or a ringing phone, but one guitarist recently experienced an interruption of a far greater magnitude.

Last Friday (April 5), Jared Demel was filming himself practicing playing acoustic guitar when a 4.8-magnitude earthquake shook his home, prompting him to shout: “What the f**k was that?!”

Speaking to Fox News about the incident (see below), Demel said, “I thought that something had actually exploded in the basement… The last thing on my mind was [an] earthquake.”

“I live in Los Angeles so I'm fairly used to earthquakes,” he continues, “but it was a pretty large jolt. I was caught offguard. We've had some pretty sizable ones since I've lived in LA, but even though it was only a 4.8 magnitude it was a pretty violent shock.”

The multi-instrumentalist has only just started to learn guitar, and has been filming his playing to document his progress and capture any happy accidents along the way.

As a solo artist, Demel blends indie, electronic, and ambient music. He also features in SUPR PWRZ, a project with his brother, Kid Leo.

Can’t believe I got it on camera lol 🫨 #earthquake pic.twitter.com/OevQ5q30ZFApril 5, 2024 See more

“I've been making music my whole life but I only picked up the guitar so sometimes I'll film reference videos 'cause I wanna see what kind of chords I'm playing,” he says.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I'm trying to branch out into guitar and it seems like the Earth responded: Positive or negative… that's for you to decide, but I did shake the world with my music to some extent.”

Perhaps an endorsement from EarthQuaker Devices is the next natural chapter of this world-shaking story.