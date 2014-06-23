Eric Clapton Booed by Fans After Scotland Show Is Cut Short

Although many of the attendees at Eric Clapton's June 21 show at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, would've — at first — said something along the lines of "Clapton is God," his alleged divinity was unable to prevent technical difficulties from cutting that night's concert short.

Clapton left the stage without explanation partway through the J.J. Cale cover "Cocaine" and never returned. When Clapton's crew came out to dismantle the stage, the crowd reportedly erupted in boos and catcalls.

A statement posted later that night on Clapton's Facebook page read:

“Unfortunately last night in Glasgow we experienced a steadily worsening technical problem with the PA system that the band battled with throughout the show but by the last song of the set it became unbearable on stage and Eric was unable to complete that number.

“During the encore break we were able to reset and the band finished as planned with the last number. The usual touring set length runs at 1hr 35 mins so in fact the full set was performed apart from the entirety of 'Cocaine,' which had to be curtailed. Eric is nevertheless sorry for the break in the concert and the disappointment of his fans.”

This explanation was met with little sympathy from the paid audience, who reportedly inundated Clapton's Facebook page with irate messages, to the point where the page's administrators began deleting posts.