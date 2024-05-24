“He has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else. It was the same when I first saw Prince”: Eric Clapton picks an unlikely contender as his favorite contemporary guitarist

By
published

The blues veteran has a deep admiration for one of modern guitar's premier lo-fi players

Left-Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Right- Mk.gee performs on the Twin Peaks Stage during day 2 of the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
(Image credit: L-Kevin Winter/Getty Images; R-Film Magic/Getty Images)

Eric Clapton has revealed who his favorite contemporary guitarist is, and why he compared the experience of discovering him to discovering Prince for the first time. 

In an interview with The Real Music Observer, Clapton was asked to rank his top guitarists. “Where is Mk.gee in that list?” he says. “Mk.gee kinda sits in a bit of a pop category for me. Right. But it's unique. And he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.