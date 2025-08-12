“This is the original, hand-made at the Nashville Gibson Custom Shop”: Dave Grohl’s own Gibson DG-335 prototype has surfaced – and it’s up for sale on Reverb

Dave Grohl’s very own Gibson DG-335 signature guitar prototype has surfaced – and it has been listed on Reverb for $300,000.

Listed by Skylight Guitars out of Bakersfield, California, as a consignment for its current owner (one of Grohl's old guitar techs) this is the first prototype that was made for the Foo Fighters' bandleader.

It was built in Gibson's Custom Shop in Nashville and featured heavily on stage and in the studio between 2005 and 2007.

“This Prototype was played on Echoes, Silence, Patience, Grace as well as toured from 2005 until the first production guitars were delivered in 2007,” says Grohl’s then guitar tech. The instrument subsequently retired, but notably also featured at Live Earth at Wembley Stadium in July 2007.

The semi-hollow electric guitar is in “near-perfect shape” and features a maple body with a Pelham Blue finish, a set mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard, and twin humbuckers. Letting go of the axe hasn't been an easy decision for its owner.

“The selling of this guitar is an emotional endeavor, as it was given to me by the best boss and one of the most wonderful human beings I have ever known,” they say. “This is the most valuable thing I own in terms of emotional attachment.

“This is the original, hand-made at the Nashville Gibson Custom Shop, prototype DG 335. It is inspired by Dave's favorite guitar: the Trini Lopez '67’s signature ES-335.

“My part in the manifestation of this guitar is partly in the design, neck shape, pickups, and choosing a more road-worthy tailpiece than the original Trini's trapeze, even at Dave's protestations,” they continue. “I started this project in 2001 after Dave expressed an interest in his own signature guitar.

“It wasn't until 2005 that we finally got this prototype for him to play and approve for the first limited production run of 300 guitars. [It was] a very slow process that nearly dissolved several times.”

For whoever is willing to part with $300K for this one-of-a-kind guitar, it comes with a fitted Anvil hard case. Its current owner says the case is “pretty much bulletproof” and, just to sweeten the deal, he “will also include the disgusting, dried sweat-soaked guitar strap that was used from 2005 to 2007.”

