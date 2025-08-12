“We’ve redefined the balance between heritage and innovation”: Fender debuts the American Ultra Luxe Vintage range – taking on its boutique rivals and rolling out its new Heirloom relic’ing process

American Ultra Luxe Vintage | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Fender has debuted the American Ultra Luxe Vintage collection, an assortment of high-end Stratocasters and Telecasters that have been positioned as some of the finest – and, by extension, most expensive – Fender guitars currently available.

The American Ultra line has long sat at the very upper echelons of Fender’s electric guitar catalog, and was recently the recipient of an extensive upgrade with the launch of the American Ultra II range.

Now, the American Ultra Luxe range has been given a much-needed overhaul, with the Luxe Vintage line looking to further lean into Fender’s heritage while retaining some of the most forward-thinking features the firm has to offer.

Five models head up the new line – the American Ultra Luxe Vintage '50s Stratocaster, '60s Stratocaster, '60s Stratocaster HSS, '50s Telecaster and '60s Custom Telecaster – each of which hope to represent “the pinnacle of Fender innovation and craftsmanship”.

Image 1 of 5 Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '50s Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Stratocaster HSS (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '50s Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Custom Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

Perhaps the biggest talking point here is the fact all three models roll out Fender’s elusive Heirloom finish for a production line guitar for the first time. First introduced on Bruno Mars’ signature Strat, the Heirloom finish looks to recreate a faithful ‘closet classic’ aesthetic through subtle and tasteful aging.

It’s a far cry from the Road Worn treatment of Fenders from yesteryears and it’s intriguing that Fender is now making it more readily available.

The Heirloom treatment has long been speculated to be Fender’s own answer to the Gibson Murphy Lab. And, notably, the Ultra Luxe Vintage guitars offer a ‘Meticulously Aged Heirloom’ finish, which suggest the existence of other Heirloom tiers.

Image 1 of 3 Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '50s Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender)

Whatever the case, Fender is clearly taking its relic’ing activities very seriously, and the Ultra Luxe Vintage gives the elusive finish its full range debut.

Heirloom aside, the guitars all offer medium jumbo stainless steel frets with rolled edges, Modern D shape neck profiles and sculpted neck joints for easier upper-fret access.

Electronics-wise, S-1 switches – found on the volume pots – tap into a wider array of Fender tones, which are present courtesy of a suite of Pure Vintage single-coils and a Haymaker humbucker for the HSS.

Deluxe locking tuners, Luminlay side dots and Graph Tech TUSQ nuts are available across the board, while two-point trems and brass saddles are available for the Strats and Tele, respectively.

Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Stratocaster HSS (Image credit: Fender)

Some stunning colorways are on tap, too: White Blonde, Butterscotch Blonde, Sea Foam Green, Fiesta Red, Ice Blue Metallic, 3-Color Sunburst among them.

“With the American Ultra Luxe Vintage series, we’ve redefined the balance between heritage and innovation,” said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer, FMIC. “This collection honors our iconic legacy while pushing the boundaries of modern craftsmanship.

“Every detail is built for exceptional tone, feel, and timeless style. We’re proud to offer players an elevated experience that respects tradition and sets a new standard for performance.”

The decision to double down and divert resources towards a range that looks to marry true vintage aesthetics and modern playability with a new Heirloom finish to boot is telling from Fender.

Image 1 of 2 Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '50s Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Fender American Ultra Luxe Vintage '60s Custom Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

It’s a clear move to make a mark in the ‘boutique vintage’ market currently occupied by the likes of Suhr, Tom Anderson, and other firms that have been putting such modern spins on the classic S and T types in the past.

"The blend of vintage and contemporary spec will be a turn-off for some but it is really compelling in practice," Guitar World's Reviews Editor Rob Laing writes of the American Ultra Vintage Luxe '60s Custom Telecaster.

"An investment here could result in a Tele that could easily become a number one workhorse for a gigging guitarist."

All of that comes at a price, though – the American Ultra Luxe Vintage models start from $2,849 and rise up to $2,999.

For more info, visit Fender.