Eric Clapton Premieres Jack Bruce Tribute Song, "For Jack"

As we reported over the weekend, former Cream bassist Jack Bruce died Saturday, October 25, at age 71.

Earlier today, his former Bluesbreakers, Powerhouse and Cream bandmate, Eric Clapton, shared a brief instrumental track in honor of Bruce. You can hear the song, simply titled "For Jack," below.

Clapton shared the song via his Facebook page, where he also posted this message:

“He was a great musician and composer, and a tremendous inspiration to me.”

On Clapton’s official site, a page was posted offering a few biographical details and a detailed rundown of some of Bruce's major musical works, as well as the multiple occasions the two shared stages and studio time, in and out of Cream.