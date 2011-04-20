Eric Clapton's Venice Beach Home Comes With Unreleased Recording

A Venice Beach, California, home that's on the market for $2.5 million comes with a little bonus for Eric Clapton fans: a 12-minute, solo, demo-quality, classical-style guitar instrumental that has never been professionally recorded or released, presumably created by Clapton, the home's former owner. So reports Curbed LA.

The current owner, actor and architect Stephen Meadows, found the tape in the sound system Clapton left behind (which also is included with the house). According to public records, Meadows bought the home from Clapton in 2004 for $1.4 million and was surprised to find a tape of one of the guitarist's recorded practice sessions left behind. Meadows affirms in a press release that the tape "stays with the house. It's part of the home's history."

The home is designed by architect Arata Isozaki, who is known less for his residential designs and more for large-scale building projects such as concert halls, museums and universities. Isozaki designed the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles.

Click here to take a look at the house.