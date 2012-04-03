George Lynch Announces May Release for 'Legacy' EP; New Lynch Mob Album Coming This Summer

George Lynch has been making waves in the world of high-octane guitar playing for over thirty years now, and Mr. Scary is showing no signs of slowing down.

Earlier today it was announced that Lynch will release a brand new EP, Legacy, through Rat Pak Records. The four-song EP is due out May 1 and is available for pre-order here.

If that wasn't enough, Rat Pak also announced that they will be releasing a new album from Lynch Mob — whose current lineup features Oni Logan, George Lynch, Robbie Crane, and Scot Coogan — this summer.

Lynch Mob's last release was 2009's Smoke & Mirrors.

You can get more information on both releases here.