“I think I probably have another five years in show business”: Pete Townshend looks to the future as The Who’s farewell tour gets underway

With The Who’s farewell tour now underway, Pete Townshend has opened up on his thoughts of heading out on the road one last time – and has seemingly pencilled in a year for retirement.

In May, Townshend announced he, Roger Daltrey and the rest of a new-look Who lineup will embark on ‘The Song Is Over’ farewell tour of North America, which kicked off last Saturday (August 16) in Florida.

The 15-date stint around the country will wrap up in Las Vegas on September 28, and when Townshend leaves the stage, he will bring an end to a Who touring career that he’s not always been especially fond of.

“It can be lonely,” Townshend recently told AARP of his dislike for touring. “I’ve thought, Well, this is my job, I’m happy to have the work, but I prefer to be doing something else. Then, I think, Well, I’m 80 years old. Why shouldn’t I revel in it? Why shouldn’t I celebrate?”

Though this tour is being billed as the Who farewell, Townshend anticipates he and Daltrey will work together in some capacity in the future, whether that be “for charity and possibly for special projects”.

“We reserve the right to pop up again,” he adds, “but I think one thing is very clear: that at our age, we will not.”

As for his own health and career, Townshend reflects, “I just feel supreme. My brain is as sharp as a razor. I’m very, very creative. I’m not good with money, but I’m good at doing business deals.

“I am healthy, and I think I probably have another five years in show business. I’m not quite sure doing what. I'm very [good at] producing shows, producing artists, working with artists.”

Post-tour, Townshend has plans to keep himself busy, even if he does see himself calling it a day in five years.

“I plan to experiment with some one-man shows,” he continues. “Roger and I certainly [will] work together for charity and possibly for special projects. Together we represent all aspects of The Who legacy.

“You know, I’m the songwriter and creator, but Roger’s been the driving force, meaning keeping The Who band and his brand on track. Even with his solo work, we’ll continue to work together, even if we rarely socialize.”

It’s not the first time Townshend has discussed The Who’s farewell tour and what fans should expect, previously setting the record straight on the whole “farewell” verbiage that surrounds the spectacle.

“I’m pretty sure there will [be more shows]. I can’t really see the point of making a big deal of [last Who shows], apart from the fact that it might help sell a few tickets,” he recently said.

“When we started the last US tour the year before last, some of the seats were not filled. An easy way to fill seats is to say, ‘We’re not coming back,’ or, ‘This could be the last set of shows.’”

In other Townshend news, the guitarist recently revealed why he's not a natural collaborator – even with bandmates and fellow guitar heroes.