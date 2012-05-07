Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce Fall Tour Dates

Legendary post-rock outfit Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced a rare run of fall shows that follow up their appearances at the Pitchfork Music Festival All Tomorrow's Parties in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The full list of dates can be found below.

The band have reportedly been writing material for what would be their first studio album in a decade, their last official release being 2002's Yanqui U.X.O.

Early last decade, Godspeed began slipping into an unofficial hiatus, only recently regrouping for select live dates in the past couple of years.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor Fall 2012 Tour Dates