These are the best 4th of July acoustic guitar deals I’ve ever seen – here’s the 9 models I’d buy

Happy 4th of July! While most of us were expecting the big summer guitar deals to hit at the usual time with next week's Prime Day guitar deals, major retailers like Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend have jumped the gun, in the best way possible. Guitar Center’s Stars, Stripes, and Savings up to 60% off promo says it all: the big hitters are jumping on 4th Of July/Independence Day in a major way – and I'm particularly excited by the acoustic guitar deals up for grabs. I've not seen acoustic savings like this since Black Friday.

Right now, you can save up to 40% (and up to $900) on some of the best acoustic guitars on the market, from all-American brands like Martin and Taylor to versatile favorites like Yamaha and Alhambra. Whether you're after a new beginner acoustic, want to upgrade to a dream guitar, or are just in the mood for a great deal, now is the time to act. These 4th of July guitar deals are legit and there are many models I have had my eye on for years.

I've rounded up the best deals worth grabbing while you're between burgers and fireworks. I've listed these deals in price order - lowest to highest and starting from $139.99 - to help you find the right one for your budget. Out of the 9 guitars here, 6 of them come in under 900 bucks. We're expecting many of these deals to end by Monday, so act fast if you see something you like.

Yamaha F335: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Musician's Friend In terms of overall quality and durability, you can’t get much better than a Yamaha acoustic guitar. Beginner’s rejoice, as Musician’s Friend has knocked $60 off this F335 to get you playing sooner rather than later. With an all-laminated construction, the F335 is built to take some beatings. In a Johnny Cash-inspired black finish, this Dreadnought has plenty of projection and versatility to take you through the early stages of learning.

Fender Newporter Player Limited Edition: was $419.99 now $299.99 at Guitar Center If you are spending July 4th at the beach, Guitar Center has you covered. Take this Limited Edition Fender Newporter in stunning Midnight Wine and post up by the campfire for a sing-along. You won’t need tipsy courage to pull the trigger either, with a generous $120 saving. A slim taper ‘C’-shaped neck and iconic 6-in-line tuners blend playability, style, and summer-ready charm.

Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio Limited Edition: was $499.99 now $429 at Musician's Friend This Limited Edition Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio is giving me major Oasis vibes. Finished in classic Tobacco Sunburst and now loaded with a Fishman Sonitone pickup system, it is ready for open mic nights or small gigs. With $70 off during the 4th of July sale, there has never been a better time to strum your way through Wonderwall, Songbird, or whatever anthem is close to your heart.

Washburn Bella Tono Suprema SC40SCE: was $629 now $479 at Sweetwater Sound Washburn’s Bella Tono range is akin to a parlor, but slightly bigger, and sits at the apex of the acoustic guitar range. It is perfect for smaller players, and the SC40SCE is ultra-modern in every way. With a $150 saving at Sweetwater, this beauty features a beveled maple armrest, Barcus Berry LX4 electronics, a side sound port, a gorgeous floral fingerboard inlay, and that is not even scratching the surface.

Martin Special 000: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Musician's Friend Musician’s Friend is making it seriously hard to stay out of the holiday fund with this 4th of July deal. Scoring a fully solid Martin Special 000 for just $850 feels borderline criminal. You are getting a solid Sitka spruce top, solid sapele back and sides, and the kind of sweet, balanced tone that makes this a go-to workhorse. It even comes with a plush Martin gig bag. I’ve always loved the 000 body shape, and that 24.9" scale length? It’s the secret sauce that keeps me coming back.

Alvarez LF710e Folk-OM: was $1,399 now $899 at Musician's Friend If you're not familiar with Alvarez, allow me to introduce you. The love child of St. Louis Music and master luthier Kazuo Yairi, Alvarez has built a reputation on craftsmanship, quality, and affordability. Already a solid value proposition, Musician’s Friend is currently offering an unmissable $500 off this gorgeous LF710e Folk-OM in it's 4th Of July sale. I've played plenty of Alvarez guitars over the years, and I’m a big fan of their smaller OM body shapes. They are incredibly comfortable, with sweet sustain and impressive clarity. With a solid AAA Sitka spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides, this one delivers all that and more.

Alhambra 7 P Classic Conservatory: was $1,799.99 now $1,599.99 at Sweetwater Sound As far as classical guitars go, Alhambra is up there with the best. Sweetwater has always recognized that, and is now giving guitarists the chance to own this beautiful 7 P Classic Conservatory for $200 less. Hand-built in Spain, this model features everything you’d want: a solid cedar top, Indian rosewood back and sides, and a melamine saddle, all working together to produce a responsive, strong, and snappy tone that will sweep you away to Andalusia.

Taylor GT K21e Grand Theater: was $5,999 now $3,599.40 at Musician's Friend Koa is a beautiful wood, with each cut totally unique and Taylor consistently selects the best of the best. For the 4th of July sale at Musician’s Friend, you can save an eye-watering $2,400 on this GT K21e Grand Theater. Perhaps a misnomer, the Grand Theater body shape sits between a GS-Mini and Grand Auditorium in size. Wielding this medium-sized body shape is incredibly comfortable and I love the shorter 24-1/8" scale length, it makes long chord stretches a breeze. Couple that with a fully solid Koa construction and you have a unique American beauty at a fraction of the cost.

Martin D-28 Rich Robinson: was $6,999 now $6,099 at Sweetwater Sound Sweetwater is giving Black Crowes fans a killer chance to own a piece of rock ’n’ roll history, knocking a huge $900 off Rich Robinson’s signature D-28. Modeled after his father’s 1954 Martin, the very one that hit the stage at the Grand Ole Opry, this is a modern recreation steeped in Americana history. With an aged spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, a very thin vintage gloss, authentic hide glue and aged nickel tuners, it is a vintage-styled dreadnought built for serious players chasing tone with heritage.

