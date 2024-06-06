“I was in shock for the first few days – I never thought I'd meet a Beatle, much less play with one”: Rusty Anderson on how he became Paul McCartney's guitarist

Rusty Anderson has played with Paul McCartney for over two decades. Not only is he McCartney's go-to lead guitarist on tour – performing alongside fellow six-stringer Brian Ray – but he has also appeared on nearly every McCartney record since 2001.

Before he became McCartney's right-hand man, however, Anderson was in Eulogy, a band with a cult following in LA, and Ednaswap, who wrote and recorded the song that would later become the Natalie Imbruglia hit Torn. So how did Anderson manage to land one of the most highly coveted gigs in rock?

“I was talking to producer friend David Kahne, who I've worked on many recordings with over the years. We are very good friends. He said, ‘It looks like I will be producing the new Paul McCartney record,’” Anderson reveals in an upcoming Guitar World interview.

“I told him I was super-happy for him. He's such a talented producer, arranger, and musician. Then he said, ‘I may need some guitar playing.’ I was more than excited. Then, a couple of months later, I found myself at Henson Studios with Paul.

“After meeting each other and chatting a little, we jumped into recording Paul's new batch of songs. I was still sort of in shock for the first few days. I never thought I'd meet a Beatle, much less play with one! But playing music together is a powerful bonding experience.”

In terms of the musical relationship with McCartney and the other band members, Anderson asserts that “we all have a good pocket, individually and collectively.”

“When we lock in, it has a spiritual feeling. I mean, that's what playing music together is about, right? And the live show becomes a celebration of those incredible, classic songs that everyone knows.

“And I think the whole band, including Paul, appreciates the magic chemistry and energy that comes off the stage. We all feel super-lucky to be a part of every chance we get to play together and connect with each other.”

Stay tuned to Guitar World in the coming weeks for the full interview with Anderson.