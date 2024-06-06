“I was in shock for the first few days – I never thought I'd meet a Beatle, much less play with one”: Rusty Anderson on how he became Paul McCartney's guitarist

By
Contributions from
published

Rusty Anderson recalls the moment he met Paul McCartney – and recorded with him on the same day

Musician Rusty Anderson (L) and Paul McCartney perform during Desert Trip at The Empire Polo Club on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Rusty Anderson has played with Paul McCartney for over two decades. Not only is he McCartney's go-to lead guitarist on tour – performing alongside fellow six-stringer Brian Ray – but he has also appeared on nearly every McCartney record since 2001. 

Before he became McCartney's right-hand man, however, Anderson was in Eulogy, a band with a cult following in LA, and Ednaswap, who wrote and recorded the song that would later become the Natalie Imbruglia hit Torn. So how did Anderson manage to land one of the most highly coveted gigs in rock?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from