Ike & Tina: On The Road: 1971-72 comes to DVD on November 20

MVD Entertainment will be releasing Ike & Tina: On The Road: 1971-72 on DVD on November 20. You can Pre-order here.

Ike & Tina Turner gained a reputation as one of the great live acts of all-time. In the early 70's, they combined soul music with an explosive stage show, complete with the high energy dance choreography of Tina Turner and the Ikettes. This ingredient is sorely missed in today's soul and gritty rock n' roll.

You can now witness this from the film and photographs taken by legendary rock photographer Bob Gruen and his wife Nadya. Bob and his wife toured with Ike & Tina, they filmed them performing, on the road, and behind the scenes. This is an inside look at the hardworking band and iconic couple, which is now available for the first time ever to the public.

The DVD includes renditions of several Ike & Tina classics, glimpses of the group at work in the recording studio, Tina and the Ikettes practicing their dance routines, primping their wigs, and goofing around on airplanes and in airports. We even get to see inside Ike & Tina's house and the couple's funky retro '70s home décor, as Tina cooks dinner for her kids. The film was shot by portable video recorders that were not as prominent during that era as they are nowadays, no one has seen scenes like this.

There has been a lot of drama over Ike and Tina's dysfunctional relationship and break up. "The film Whats Love Got To Do With It? shows why Ike and Tina Turner broke up," says Gruen. "Ike & Tina: On The Road: 1971-72 shows why Ike and Tina were together for twenty years before that."

Track Listing

River Deep, Mountain High

Pick Me Up (Take Me Where Your Home Is)

Oh Devil

Gulf Coast Blues

Shake A Tail Feather

There Was A Time

Heard It Through the Grapevine

Respect

A Love Like Yours (Don't Come Knockin' Every Day)

Under The Weather

I've Been Loving You Too Long

Walking the Dog

You've Got to Get That Feeling

Try a Little Tenderness

Proud Mary

I Smell Trouble

Shine

Instrumental Theme Song

I Want to Take You Higher